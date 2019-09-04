Rugby

SportsLIVE PODCAST | Aphiwe Dyantyi: Separating fact from conspiracy

04 September 2019 - 12:34
Aphiwe Dyantyi is facing his toughest challenge as a sportsman.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Springbok Aphiwe Dyantyi tested positive for three banned substances, which was confirmed by his B sample that came back positive for steroids, among others.

Aphiwe Dyantyi, the shy rising star from Engcobo in the Eastern Cape, doesn't really know what all the fuss is about.
Image: Gallo Images/ Steve Haag

This split the country and obviously sent social media into a spin.

Dyantyi stood by his initial comments, which were: "I have never cheated and never will."

But the facts are damning. In this episode host Sbu Mjikeliso gives detail as to what the case against Dyantyi looks like from a scientific perspective. 

There are also multiple conspiracies flying about, including one very bizarre assertion. 

Also, there are conversations with Bok prop Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira and former Bulls winger Trompie Nontshinga. 

 

 

 

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Player.fm | Pocket Cast 

