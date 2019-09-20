Japan ready for Rugby World Cup despite some bumps along the way

The ninth staging of Rugby World Cup, and the sixth in the professional era, is the first to take the sport away from its traditional base and into a new frontier.

The road to Japan hasn’t always been easy, but the country is ready to go after the longest lead-time in history. Japan was chosen as 2019 host in July 2009 as World Rugby looked to the future of the game by exploring a new market.

Although Japan has a long history of playing rugby in localised enclaves, when it won the right to host Rugby World Cup 2019 the country could hardly be described as having a "rugby culture".

And 10 years on, after the failed Sunwolves experiment in Super Rugby, and an official document claiming there are "only" 100,000 registered rugby players in the country, Japan has not embraced the game in a way that rugby bosses hoped.

But even if Japan hasn’t become a rugby-playing - or participation - powerhouse, the most important outcome as far as World Rugby is concerned, guaranteed income, appears to be on track.

Initial estimates are that RWC 2019 will bring in roughly the same as RWC 2015 in England, which was a record earner for the global governing body.

World Rugby generated £330m (about R6.04bn) from RWC 2015 in England, and this time around the estimate is at £360m (about R6.59bn), according to chief executive Brett Gosper. But the operating costs of hosting the tournament in Japan will be much higher and therefore profit will be slightly down on four years ago.

It will still be a lucrative event for World Rugby but they can expect much higher revenue in France for RWC 2023. The traditional bases in European time zones are still the most profitable tournaments.