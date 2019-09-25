World Rugby took the trouble to gaze inward and found their match officials were inconsistent during the opening weekend of the Rugby World Cup (RWC) in Japan.

The match officials’ failure to spot or adequately deal with incidents of foul play‚ or see blatant infringements blighted the opening round of matches.

The clashes involving South Africa and New Zealand‚ as well as Australia and Fiji‚ invited withering rebuke across social media platforms.

The off the ball incidents in the Springboks’ match against the All Blacks lit up Twitter‚ while the fervent view was also often expressed that Steve Hansen’s team got away with more than they ought to in the scrums in Yokohama.

In Australia’s match against Fiji there was outrage at the failure of the match officials to act against Wallabies’ wing Reece Hodge‚ who clattered shoulder first into the head of Peceli Yato.

Yato was hugely instrumental in putting Fiji in the lead before he departed the field concussed.

Hodge has been cited by World Rugby for a ‘dangerous tackle’ in the first half of the clash. He will face a judiciary hearing on Wednesday.