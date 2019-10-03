It is not so much the opposition‚ as the grave consequences defeat holds‚ that will fire the Springboks up when they clash with Italy in the Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa on Friday.

Defeat to New Zealand in their Rugby World Cup (RWC) opening game has brought them to this potential precipice but victory over Italy will bridge their path into the quarter-finals thus avoiding a deeply unpalatable scenario of being the first Bok team not to make the play-offs.

Captain Siya Kolisi knows the gravity of the situation and as was the case before their opening match against the All Blacks‚ there is not much he needs to say by way of whipping his team into a frenzy before kick-off.

“No‚ no‚ no‚” he said when asked if he needs to say much before kick-off against the Azzurri.

“It is a play-off game. We all know what we need to do. Each player knows what is needed of them. We all played to get to the RWC and now we’ve had our play-offs come much earlier.

"I don’t have to say much. I just have to pitch up and play‚” said Kolisi.

Veteran prop Tendai Mtawarira was in agreement that the weight of the occasion wasn’t lost on the players.

The tropical storms that build up steam to the southwest of Hokkaido will have nothing on what the Boks will be in for should they return home having not played in a quarter final.