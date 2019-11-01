Rugby

Five moments that got the Springboks to the Rugby World Cup final

01 November 2019 - 08:45 By Unathi Nkanjeni
The Springboks face England in a tricky Rugby World Cup (RWC) final on Saturday.
The Springboks face England in a tricky Rugby World Cup (RWC) final on Saturday.
Image: Asics/SA Rugby

SA face England in what promises to be an tricky Rugby World Cup (RWC) final in Yokohama, Japan, on Saturday.

The match kicks off at 11am.

Here are five of the best moments that got the Springboks to the final. 

SA vs Wales

The semifinal between SA and Wales ended in a 19-16 victory for the Boks.

Supporters worldwide celebrated, as the Springboks displayed ongoing tenacity and strength for a triumphant win.

The Springboks face England in the Rugby World Cup final on November 2 2019. South Africans have united behind their team as they chase their third Web Ellis Cup.

SA vs Japan

The Boks' power game and consistency came to the fore, leading to a 26-3 victory over host nation Japan in the quarterfinal on October 20. 

Japan's fairy tale run ended against a formidable Springbok defensive effort that slowed the hosts' speed.

Springboks through to the Rugby World Cup semifinals after putting hosts Japan to the sword

The rugby universe may have urged a different outcome but the sun has set on Japan’s stirringly courageous Rugby World Cup challenge.
Sport
1 week ago

Makazole Mapimpi

Makazole Mapimpi's stunning performance during the match against Japan grabbed much attention on social media.

The Boks scored three tries, two by Mapimpi and the other by Faf de Klerk.

Springbok Makazole Mapimpi gets all the love on Twitter: 'He is the best'

South Africans are raving about the Springboks finishing off their rivals and hosts Japan on Sunday, in a win which has advanced them to the Rugby ...
Sport
1 week ago

SA vs Namibia

The Boks made light work of Namibia, claiming 57-3 on September 28.

Bongi Mbonambi opened the scoring, descending in at the back of a rolling maul, after 10 minutes camped deep in Namibian territory.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus rings the changes for Namibia clash

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus made sweeping changes to his side to play Namibia in a Rugby World Cup pool match in the city of Toyota on Saturday.
Sport
1 month ago

SA vs Italy

The Boks took a huge step towards the quarterfinals on October 4, with a 49-3 win over Italy.

TimesLIVE reported that Handré Pollard converted tries from Cheslin Kolbe and Mbongeni Mbonambi, and added a penalty to put the Springboks 17-3 up at the break.

Cheslin Kolbe scores two tries as Springboks outmuscle 14-man Italy

The Springboks played themselves from under a considerable cloud when they comprehensively beat Italy in their Rugby World Cup (RWC) pool B match on ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. The final countdown! Bok coach Erasmus names the men to face England in epic ... Rugby
  2. Prince Charles on the Springboks: 'They’re bloody big buggers‚ aren’t they?' Rugby
  3. Middendorp takes a swipe at Mosimane: I'll be in the stadium again‚ whether ... Soccer
  4. PSL charges Sirino and Sundowns for allegedly slapping Dean Furman Soccer
  5. Totalsports removes Springbok player poster ahead of 2019 Rugby World Cup final Rugby

Latest Videos

Veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala has died
Four key points in Ramaphosa's parly Q&A
X