WATCH | Bok star Makazole Mapimpi drops the 'F-bomb' on live TV
Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi had the internet shooketh and in fits of giggles on Tuesday when he accidentally swore during a press conference being broadcast live on TV.
The star was thanking the nation for their support and recounting an experience at a training camp when he dropped the F-bomb on the unsuspecting audience.
“I went to my room afterwards and slept. Maybe after five minutes I was like 'f*ck, I don't think I'm going to ..." he said at the conference, before being interrupted by laughter.
Poor sports minister Nathi Mthethwa was seated next to Mapimpi and nearly fell off his chair in shock.
Mthethwa lifted his hand to his gaping mouth as his eyes grew larger.
As laughter filled the room, Mapimpi apologised and wrapped up his story before passing on the mic.
But you know what they say about the internet never forgetting.
Soon clips of the moment were shared on social media, with users hosing themselves at the slip-up.
Some hailed him as “man of the tournament” for his off the cuff comment, while others said he was excused because he is a World Cup winner.
Man's not hot, he has no filter 🤣🤣🤣 dropping F bombs all over. #liveTV #Mapimpi pic.twitter.com/dhcMnnEqHd— Tee Maimane (@LadyTee_Maimane) November 5, 2019
We forgive mapimpi for the F bomb pic.twitter.com/6qgI61eQs0— Macdonald (@macdonaldmtilen) November 5, 2019
Mapimpi has owned 2019: out there scoring World Cup tries and swearing in front of ministers 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 man of the tournament stuff this #Mapimpi #SSRugby— Rooikoos Willemse 🌍 (@___godfrey) November 5, 2019
#Mapimpi swearing in front of phambikwabantu🙈🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣the excitement— Nhlanhla Hlabisa (@matekihlabisa) November 5, 2019
#SpringbokChampions
Mapimpi dropping F bombs on TV for all of Africa 😂 such a lag!— What it do baaaaby?! (@kofi_nawee) November 5, 2019
Haibo Mapimpi dropped the F bomb next to the Minister 😂😂😂😂💉💉💉— Nqobile Madela (@nqobzasheen) November 6, 2019