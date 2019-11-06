WATCH | Bok star Makazole Mapimpi drops the 'F-bomb' on live TV

Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi had the internet shooketh and in fits of giggles on Tuesday when he accidentally swore during a press conference being broadcast live on TV.

The star was thanking the nation for their support and recounting an experience at a training camp when he dropped the F-bomb on the unsuspecting audience.

“I went to my room afterwards and slept. Maybe after five minutes I was like 'f*ck, I don't think I'm going to ..." he said at the conference, before being interrupted by laughter.

Poor sports minister Nathi Mthethwa was seated next to Mapimpi and nearly fell off his chair in shock.

Mthethwa lifted his hand to his gaping mouth as his eyes grew larger.