'You're a hero': Siya Kolisi pays tribute to coach Rassie Erasmus
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has paid a touching tribute to the team's head coach, Rassie Erasmus, after their 2019 Rugby World Cup (RWC) victory on Saturday.
The Bokke beat England 32-12 in the final, which took place at the Yokohama international stadium in Japan.
While many have hailed Kolisi as the star of the team, he took to social media on Tuesday to pour praise on his coach and pay tribute to the man who believed in him years before he rose to stardom.
“I can't thank you enough for everything! You believed in me when I was still in school, worked under you at Western Province and now we're sharing this moment forever.”
Kolisi and Erasmus were part of the first group of Springboks to arrive home from Japan on Tuesday evening.
During a media briefing after their arrival, Kolisi raved about Erasmus's selflessness.
“I asked Rassie if he could lift the trophy with me. He said 'no‚ this is your moment'.”
The Springboks touched down in SA on Tuesday November 5 2019 after their 32-12 win over England in the Rugby World Cup final in Yokohama, Japan. The squad arrived at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport, where thousands of South Africans were waiting for them - proving once again that the country will always back our boys.