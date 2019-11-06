'You're a hero': Siya Kolisi pays tribute to coach Rassie Erasmus

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has paid a touching tribute to the team's head coach, Rassie Erasmus, after their 2019 Rugby World Cup (RWC) victory on Saturday.

The Bokke beat England 32-12 in the final, which took place at the Yokohama international stadium in Japan.

While many have hailed Kolisi as the star of the team, he took to social media on Tuesday to pour praise on his coach and pay tribute to the man who believed in him years before he rose to stardom.

“I can't thank you enough for everything! You believed in me when I was still in school, worked under you at Western Province and now we're sharing this moment forever.”