WATCH | Proud fans erupt as triumphant Boks celebrate in Pretoria and Joburg

The World Cup-winning Springboks took to the streets of Johannesburg, Soweto and Pretoria in spectacular fashion.

The streets erupted with joy on Thursday as thousands stood outside hoping to catch a glimpse of their heroes.

The vibrant atmosphere intensified each time the Web Ellis Cup was hoisted in the air.

The Springboks famously won the World Cup in 1995, a year after Nelson Mandela took to the helm of a democratic South Africa, and again in 2007. Their latest victory has united a nation that was in desperate need of joy.

The victory parade will continue over the coming days in Cape Town, Durban, Port Elizabeth and East London.