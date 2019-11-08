Rugby

WATCH | Proud fans erupt as triumphant Boks celebrate in Pretoria and Joburg

08 November 2019 - 06:00 By EMILE BOSCH

Gauteng celebrated as thousands of Springbok fans took to the streets as the team paraded through the two cities. Screams of joy filled the air as fans managed to see their heroes carrying the Web Ellis trophy.

The World Cup-winning Springboks took to the streets of Johannesburg, Soweto and Pretoria in spectacular fashion. 

The streets erupted with joy on Thursday as thousands stood outside hoping to catch a glimpse of their heroes. 

The vibrant atmosphere intensified each time the Web Ellis Cup was hoisted in the air. 

The Springboks famously won the World Cup in 1995, a year after Nelson Mandela took to the helm of a democratic South Africa, and again in 2007. Their latest victory has united a nation that was in desperate need of joy. 

The victory parade will continue over the coming days in Cape Town, Durban, Port Elizabeth and East London. 

