South African rugby franchises appear to have been spared any significant escapees from the 21-day open window to players who wished to get out of their contracts.

With the deadline approaching midnight Wednesday (13th) the franchises are all expecting to retain their top players‚ despite the pay cuts and uncertainty around the resumption in play as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As a desperate cost saving measure SA Rugby and the player’s union had agreed on a mechanism to allow players a 21-day window to get out.

Despite reported interest in world player of the year Pieter-Steph du Toit‚ the Stormers are expecting their backrow star‚ as well as tighthead Frans Malherbe‚ who was also linked with a move abroad‚ to stay put.