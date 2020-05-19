Rugby

Springboks use World Cup final score for feeding scheme campaign

19 May 2020 - 13:53 By Mark Gleeson
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Springboks captain Siya Kolisi lift up the Webb Ellis trophy after SA beat England to win the Rugby World Cup final in Japan in 2019. The final scoreline - 32-12 - is being used to sell 100,000 raffle tickets at R32.12.
Image: Springboks/Twitter

The Springboks are using the score from last year’s World Cup final victory in Japan to launch a campaign to feed people left destitute by the impact of the Covid-19 crisis.

A total of 100,000 raffle tickets are being sold at R32.12 which will pay for food parcels and soup kitchens.

The Springboks beat England 32-12 in last November’s final to win the World Cup for a third time and many of their top players have already launched their own initiatives to collect food for the hungry, notably captain Siya Kolisi.

In return, those who buy tickets have a chance to win a host of memorabilia from the tournament donated by the players — a total of 44 prizes (32 + 12).

“When I made the call for the squad to make donations, they were all in within a matter of hours — boots and all!” said coach Rassie Erasmus.

“We talked a bit last year (during the World Cup) about what pressure was — not having a job, having a family member murdered — and now this pandemic has put millions out of work and left as many struggling every day to put food on the table,” he added.

Reuters

