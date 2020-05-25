‘Jis‚ now I can braai’ – SA rugby refs find domestic bliss in lockdown

Usually they’re crisscrossing the globe to destinations where they boss blokes twice their size as just part of the job.

If you are one of rugby’s top match officials the Covid-19-enforced lockdown must be a huge departure from your comfort zone.

It can almost reasonably be assumed referees and TMOs must by now have developed cabin fever‚ while becoming a nuisance to those they routinely leave behind.

“My wife said I’m far kinder to the rugby players than I am with her. It would appear I’m a bit of a taskmaster‚” revealed South Africa’s top referee Jaco Peyper.

He throws his weight around in a meaningful way at home‚ helping with cooking‚ home schooling his two young daughters and manicuring the garden‚ when he isn’t in work-related virtual meetings.