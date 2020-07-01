Pies and a passion for rugby: Stormers manager Chippie Solomon remembers Newlands

It wasn’t long after that his uncle, who played rugby at the highest level, insisted that all the Solomon boys give up their other sports to pursue rugby instead. So all five boys went along to their uncle's club. “My uncle insisted that we had to play for his club.”

Excelsior Rugby Club was based in Kalk Bay at the time, and many of the members were local fishermen and their extended families. “We went to one meeting at Kalk Bay, on a Monday afternoon, and that was it, we never went back.”

The boys decided something closer to home would be a wiser choice, “so we just rocked up at City Park in Athlone, and that’s where we really started to play rugby”.

They hadn’t really been exposed to playing the game, so when it came to choosing positions, the boys were lost. “They said to us, ‘OK, where are you from?’ Lansdowne? OK, you play flyhalf and you — you play centre,” and then when it came to the others, “Where are the rest of you from? Oh, Bonteheuwel! OK, you guys can play forwards!”

And that’s how Solomon ended up playing in the front row for practically all his life.

Spreading his wings

At 17, he started getting involved in coaching the younger boys of about nine and 10 at his club. He eventually became an administrator when he was just in standard 10, all the while representing Western Province Schools under the banner of the SA Rugby Union.

“I then became secretary of the big club, but I was also convener of the youth rugby in the Bonteheuwel community. We had about 120 kids playing rugby.”

He remembers holding professional meetings in empty school classrooms. He was chairman, and he had a secretary who took the minutes and a treasurer who collected the 10c season match fees from the kids. They ran an entirely functional junior club, which later became an amazingly strong club that fed into the senior club. His dedication was undeniable, even then. Besides playing for his school team, he recalls that “on Saturdays we’d be at the club, from 9am to 6pm, and our interest in the game just grew and grew”.

After he finished school, Solomon studied to be a qualified teacher at the Hewat College of Education, where he almost immediately became chairman of the rugby club as well. “For the four years that I was there, that was my best experience in terms of getting to know the game.”

He received no assistance or financial support. “Everything,” he says, “came from the heart.” Often he would dig into his own pocket to help develop and strengthen the game and the club, demonstrating his passion for rugby.

He tells us that even at that time, he wouldn’t have identified rugby as his calling, as he went on to enjoy a 20-year career in education. It seems not that he chose rugby, but rather that rugby chose him.