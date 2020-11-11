The Sharks face the Griquas in a critical Super Rugby Unlocked clash on Friday in Kimberley but will only announce their match-day squad on Thursday.

In a statement issued on Wednesday‚ the franchise said they are still awaiting the results of Covid-19 tests and they can only announce a squad once they have received the results.

“As per the Covid-19 protocol‚ the team gets tested every week and due to a delay with receiving these results we are unable to release a team today‚” the statement said.