Rugby

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen admits he's hurting after his charges fell short again

09 November 2020 - 09:24 By Liam Del Carme
The Emirates Lions are struggling under coach Ivan van Rooyen.
The Emirates Lions are struggling under coach Ivan van Rooyen.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The Lions fell short again as they picked up another losing bonus point in Super Rugby Unlocked against the Bulls at Ellis Park on Saturday.

This time they lost 30-25 to the team that cemented their place at the top of the table.

The recurring theme has left the Lions frustrated‚ even if progress was made along the way.

“As much as it hurts to lose‚ we are proud of the character the guys displayed. In all the hurt there are quite a few positives‚” said coach Ivan van Rooyen.

His team started slowly but bossed the Bulls in the second quarter of the game. But they could not maintain that momentum after the break.

“There were one or two moments where our decision-making wasn't ideal‚” noted the coach.

“The closer it comes to an 80-minute game the result will go our way. There are 10 or 15 minutes where we lose concentration.”

Although the Lions forwards gave a decent account of themselves‚ the Bulls' pack eventually got the upper hand. Their experience and sheer brawn wore down the Lions.

Van Rooyen believes his team could have stuck to their script a bit better.

“There were one or two system errors that proved expensive.

"Line-out defence‚ we went out of system and defensive scrum‚ we went out of system slightly. If we don't learn from that we will have to be honest and hard.

“We are a relatively young pack and the guys are getting better every week. They showed that there is growth. Our scrum and maul worked well. It is a bit of inconsistency.

“I know and I believe our 80-minute performance is around the corner‚” said Van Rooyen.

Captain Elton Jantjies also gave his forwards the thumbs up.

“I feel the pack stood up nicely. It is one of our strengths. It was just some soft moments. I said before the game that there will be a lot of learning.

"We learnt that we are good enough but we need to do better in the small moment‚” said Jantjies.

The Lions produced one of the brighter moments of the match to drag themselves back into the contest when Wandisile Simelane waltzed his way past four Bulls defenders to score.

The try came on the back of a superb performance a week earlier against the Griquas.

“Hats off to Wandi and the support players around him because that enabled him to have a one-on-one‚” said Jantjies.

The Bulls will be relieved that they negotiated this hurdle‚ given the disruptions they had to contend with.

“This is not an excuse but there were a lot of disruptions as well‚” said Bulls coach Jake White.

“We lost a hooker on Thursday and a flanker in the first five minutes of the game. We lost both props and we asked a lot of the bench.”

White explained that it was pleasing that the young players who had not spent much time together got the job done.

“Sometimes you have to win games like that ugly.”

MORE:

Sharks and Cheetahs show up everything bad about SA rugby

If there was a game that represented and manifested everything that is bad about SA rugby, it was Friday's Super Rugby Unlocked clash between the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Determined Bulls down Lions in fierce Super Rugby fight

The Bulls called on their superior muscle and experience to strangle the life out of an occasionally sprightly Lions in their Super Rugby Unlocked ...
Sport
1 day ago

Momentum's the name of the game for today's Springboks

As was the case in 1996 and 2008, the year following Rugby World Cup glory, the Springboks have been unable to build on that momentum, although this ...
Sport
1 day ago

Determined Bulls down Lions

The Bulls called on their superior muscle and experience to strangle the life out of an occasionally sprightly Lions in their Super Rugby Unlocked ...
Sport
1 day ago

Ton up for Steven Kitshoff for Stormers against Griquas

If Steven Kitshoff's celebration at being made captain of the Stormers last week was a little under the radar, he now has proper cause to send the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Orlando Pirates face missing three key players in second leg of MTN8 semifinal ... Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs left to mourn as youth player dies in car crash Soccer
  3. Sundowns coaches emerge from baptism of fire and embrace titles as ‘Shadrach‚ ... Soccer
  4. Misery continues for Chiefs as Pirates dump coach Hunt's ailing charges out of ... Soccer
  5. Embattled Cricket SA set for a massive R1.5bn financial boost Cricket

Latest Videos

Joe Biden is the next president of the United States several networks say
'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive ...
X