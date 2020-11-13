Rugby

Saturday's Lions vs Pumas match falls victim to Covid-19

13 November 2020 - 11:50 By Liam Del Carme
Wandisile Simelane of the Lions with the ball during the Super Rugby Unlocked match between Emirates Lions and Tafel Lager Griquas at Emirates Airline Park on October 30, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Wandisile Simelane of the Lions with the ball during the Super Rugby Unlocked match between Emirates Lions and Tafel Lager Griquas at Emirates Airline Park on October 30, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The Lions’ Super Rugby Unlocked clash with the Pumas scheduled for Ellis Park on Saturday has been postponed in line with Covid-19 protocols.

The decision was taken as part of prescribed precautions advised by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) to limit the risk of further infection in the rugby community‚ SA Rugby said in a statement.

The intention is to reschedule the match as soon as possible. The Lions earlier in the campaign had their home clash against the Cheetahs called off for the same reason.

The match was never rescheduled and the teams were awarded two log points each.

The latest decision was triggered on Friday following receipt of two further positive results from a second batch of tests after one player from the Pumas returned a positive result in scheduled testing earlier in the week.

Contact-tracing protocols were followed‚ which identified that all the infected players were engaged in a scrumming session. As a result‚ a number of the Pumas forwards have been placed in quarantine for 10 days.

The Pumas are scheduled to conclude their Super Rugby Unlocked programme at Loftus Versfeld on November 20. Plans are already being made to reschedule both Pumas’ matches against the Lions and Bulls.

Rescheduling the match will be easier for the Lions as they were supposed to play their last Super Rugby Unlocked match against the Pumas.

Griquas’ match against the Sharks on Friday night and the Stormers meeting with the Cheetahs on Saturday are unaffected.

Most read

  1. Why Patrice Motsepe may have to step down as Mamelodi Sundowns boss Soccer
  2. Ailing Kaizer Chiefs need to perform a 'cleansing ceremony' urgently‚ says ... Soccer
  3. 'I hope we get justice soon', says Itumeleng Khune at unveiling of Senzo ... Soccer
  4. EXCLUSIVE | Drama as Cricket SA Members' Council dismisses interim board Cricket
  5. Safa president Danny Jordaan: 'Go and ask Kaizer Chiefs' Soccer

Latest Videos

Devastation and destruction: KZN community recovering from tornado 1 year on
SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...

Related articles

  1. The Stormers have not yet abandoned hope of winning the Super Rugby Unlocked ... Rugby
  2. Lions captain Elton Jantjies hails his team's performance on defence Rugby
  3. Argentina itching to join Tri-Nations fray against All Blacks Rugby
  4. Can the Bulls be caught in Super Rugby Unlocked? Rugby
  5. Lions star Gianni Lombard likely to be out for nine months after latest injury Rugby
X