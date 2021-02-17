Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has joined the Sharks on a multi-year deal in what was described as a “historic day” by the franchise.

The Sharks said they acquired Kolisi because of his ongoing appetite to win trophies and better himself on the field‚ which matches their strategic vision and defined blueprint for success.

“I bought into the vision of the Sharks immediately - the energy around the club‚ the management set-up‚ the squad and the potential for success was so strong‚” said Kolisi.