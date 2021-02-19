'We’ll be his No 1 supporters from Cape Town': Rachel on Siya Kolisi's Sharks move

Businesswoman and wife of Siya Kolisi, Rachel Kolisi, and the rest of the family will remain in Cape Town for the rest of the year while Siya embarks on his journey with the Durban-based Sharks.

This week Siya ended his 11-year stay with the DHL Stormers and joined the Sharks on a multi-year deal.

Taking to Instagram, Rachel said the family would be Siya and the Sharks' number one supporters from Cape Town for the next 10 months.

The couple has two children, Nicholas and Keziah, and live with Siya's siblings, Liyema and Liphelo.