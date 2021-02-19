'We’ll be his No 1 supporters from Cape Town': Rachel on Siya Kolisi's Sharks move
Rachel Kolisi and the rest of the family will remain in Cape Town for a bit while Siya heads to Durban to join the Sharks
Businesswoman and wife of Siya Kolisi, Rachel Kolisi, and the rest of the family will remain in Cape Town for the rest of the year while Siya embarks on his journey with the Durban-based Sharks.
This week Siya ended his 11-year stay with the DHL Stormers and joined the Sharks on a multi-year deal.
Taking to Instagram, Rachel said the family would be Siya and the Sharks' number one supporters from Cape Town for the next 10 months.
The couple has two children, Nicholas and Keziah, and live with Siya's siblings, Liyema and Liphelo.
Speaking on the day of the official signing with the Sharks, Siya said he bought into the vision of the team immediately.
“The energy around the Sharks, the management set-up, the squad and the potential for success was so strong,” he said.
“I have always had a desire to be the best, and play with the best, to reach my potential on and off the field, and this move is just another step in maximising what I can achieve within my career.
“This is a very exciting new chapter for me and my loved ones, and one I am embracing fully. I arrive with a commitment to give this team everything I have, and I'm thankful to the Sharks for the opportunity. We can’t wait to see what Durban has to offer.”