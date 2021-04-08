Rugby

Rugby World Cup hero Kobus Wiese recuperating in hospital after heart attack

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
08 April 2021 - 12:23
A file photo of Kobus Wiese interviewing Sbusiso Nkosi of the Sharks after a Super Rugby match in Durban.
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Rugby World Cup hero Kobus Wiese is recuperating in a Cape Town hospital after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday.

Wiese‚ who was part of the victorious 1995 team, was initially admitted to a Paarl hospital, but the 56-year-old former lock was transferred to the Mediclinic in Panorama in Cape Town's northern suburbs.

According to news reports‚ he underwent a procedure to have an intravascular stent inserted into a narrowed vein.

Close friend and former Springbok teammate Toks van der Linde spoke of Wiese's condition.

“I spoke to Kobus this morning and he’s OK‚” Van der Linde told Netwerk24.

“He’s a very big pal of mine. We have been friends since 1995. He is a strong man‚” said Van der Linde.

Wiese, who after his playing days turned television presenter and pundit, has become a popular member of SuperSport's on-screen line-up.

His temporary absence from their line-up last year was widely bemoaned.

Wiese ran out in 18 Tests between 1993 and 1996.

He also played 128 matches for Transvaal/Golden Lions.

Wiese is also a successful businessman after entering the coffee trade in 1994.

