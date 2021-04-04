Rugby

Roaring back to life: Willie le Roux set for new dawn

The Bok fullback is keen to meet the British and Irish Lions

Had the Springboks' brains trust trusted in the truism "you are only as good as your last game", Willie le Roux's 2019 Rugby World Cup (RWC) would have ended differently.



A shoulder injury suffered in a collision with Pieter-Steph du Toit in the quarterfinal against Japan seriously inhibited the normally free-spirited player, but he, and the coaches, soldiered on...