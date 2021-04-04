Sport

Rugby

Roaring back to life: Willie le Roux set for new dawn

The Bok fullback is keen to meet the British and Irish Lions

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
04 April 2021 - 00:00

Had the Springboks' brains trust trusted in the truism "you are only as good as your last game", Willie le Roux's 2019 Rugby World Cup (RWC) would have ended differently.

A shoulder injury suffered in a collision with Pieter-Steph du Toit in the quarterfinal against Japan seriously inhibited the normally free-spirited player, but he, and the coaches, soldiered on...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. A long jump from Vosloorus to Tokyo for Cheswill Johnson Sport
  2. Another sub-tenner from SA sprint king Akani Simbine Sport
  3. Thembinkosi Lorch must stop leaving himself in the lurch Sport
  4. Unplugged by BBK | Egotistical cricket bosses in never-ending soap opera Sport
  5. 'I loved to bully bullies': Lionel Hunter's journey from bouncer to boxing coach Sport

Latest Videos

“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...