Former Springbok flyhalf Morné Steyn has predicted a great future for most of the players he has seen at Loftus as they continue their development at the Bulls.

The exploits of 22-year-old David Kriel and 21-year-old Elrigh Louw‚ who are among a group of talented young players that are emerging at the franchise‚ have impressed the vastly experienced Steyn.

Other emerging players to have shown huge promise include Madosh Tambwe‚ Marco Jansen van Vuren‚ Stravino Jacobs‚ Embrose Papier‚ Mornay Smith and Zak Burger.

“I must say that we have quality players [here at the Bulls] and a couple of youngsters like Elrigh Louw‚ who is about 21 or 22 years old‚ and he is already playing like one of the senior players.

“There is also David Kriel at the back as well‚ who is about the same age. He is so mature as a player and I think he will play for the Springboks one day. He (Kriel) is young by age but for me he is one of the senior players in the team.”