SA’s Lions sniff a chance to catch Britain’s Lions sleeping

Saturday’s tour opener is all about first impressions, and to that end Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen believes his side needs to seize the initiative in their clash against the touring British & Irish Lions at Ellis Park.

Although he reminded that the visiting Lions’ Test cap average is probably higher than his team’s age average, Van Rooyen contends his team has a slight chance of catching the tourists cold in their first match.

“To catch a Test player off guard is a difficult thing,” Van Rooyen conceded.

“I also understand they arrived on Monday so they probably only had two or three sessions.

“There could be a slight door open there. Obviously for us to capitalise the first 20 to 30 minutes will be vital. We are playing at altitude and we see this as an opportunity for us.”

His young, inexperienced team has struggled for consistency in recent times after a period of relative success when they reached the Super Rugby finals between 2016 and 2019.

Their main SA rivals rank higher in the general estimation but the Lions hope to again make an impression against foreign opposition.

“This is the first time since March last year that we are not playing a local team,” said Van Rooyen.

“I'm really excited about that.

“How are we going to approach it? This is a once in a career opportunity for us.

“It is logical to say we going to have a full go. In a big game like this if you are too conservative and don’t have a brave mindset you are probably in for a hiding anyway.

“It is an opportunity for us to show the people in SA and the world what we represent and stand for. It is a massive honour to play the first game of the tour.”