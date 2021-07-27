Davids wants the Springbok forwards to think on their feet after defeat to Lions

Springbok assistant coach Deon Davids says the team's forwards need to think on their feet after SA's first-Test defeat to the British & Irish Lions last Saturday.

Davids wants the Bok forwards to troubleshoot as the evolving challenges present themselves with the team now hoping to overturn the deficit in the remainder of the three-Test series.

The Lions were particularly effective at disrupting the flow of the Springboks' primary phase possession‚ and they were able to stunt the world champions' much-vaunted maul.

“Whether it is legal or illegal or streetwise in terms of what they do there‚ from our point of view we have to handle it better and make better plans and come up with better solutions in order to improve that.”

Having gone into the halftime break with a nine-point lead‚ the Springbok forwards faded as the Lions grew in confidence as the match wore on.