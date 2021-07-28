Erasmus not happy with World Rugby's failure to provide clarity on the rules swiftly

Rassie Erasmus says World Rugby's failure to provide a swift response to questions about the rules has negatively affected the Springboks' plans for the second Test against the British & Irish Lions in Cape Town on Saturday.

The Springboks’ narrow 22-17 defeat to the Lions in the first match was dominated by inconsistent officiating from referee Nic Berry‚ television match official (TMO) Marius Jonker and the touch judges.

As they awaited clarity on the rules from World Rugby‚ Erasmus lit up social media and at the same time riled the Lions camp by pointing out some incidents where crucial refereeing decisions went against the Boks.

“That takes a bit of a while‚ we tried to get hold of World Rugby on Sunday but they didn’t come back to us‚” he said.

“On Monday they didn’t come back to us and [on Tuesday morning] we got the report back. It takes a bit of a while to get the full report back. We got the report [on Tuesday morning] but already Monday is done and our second training [was on Tuesday afternoon].