Having spread his coaching expertise from his native New Zealand to England‚ Ireland and Wales‚ Gatland has wide popularity‚ although that is not a contest he is trying to win.

He arrived in SA with vast experience in the Lions set-up. He was assistant to the astute Ian McGeechan here in 2009 but has held the reins since.

Gatland has lost just two of the seven Tests he has presided over as Lions head coach and victory here will put him firmly in the pantheon of greats like All Blacks slayer Carwyn James.

The Kiwi is indubitably a highly decorated coach. He won three Premierships‚ a Heineken Cup and a Challenge Cup with Wasps‚ as well as an Air New Zealand Cup with Waikato.

As Test coach he has chalked up four Six Nations including three Grand Slams with Wales‚ a Lions series win in Australia and a drawn series in New Zealand.

The only jewel missing is the Webb Ellis Cup and, of the coaches who claimed that trophy, only Jake White and Steve Hansen remain active as head coaches. Rassie Erasmus might have trouble explaining why he should be included on that list.

Nienaber‚ somehow‚ needs to emerge from Erasmus’s shadow.