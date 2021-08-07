All Blacks dole out more Eden Park pain in 33-25 win over Wallabies

The All Blacks rode a second-half blitz to a 33-25 win over Australia but conceded late tries to flatter the Wallabies in a blustery Bledisloe Cup opener at Eden Park on Saturday.

Unbeaten at the Auckland fortress since 1994, Ian Foster's New Zealand side ran in three tries in a 13-minute burst after the break to kill off a contest with forward muscle and backline inspiration.

Wallabies fullback Tom Banks scored two late tries and replacement hooker Jordan Uelese grabbed another after the siren to give the visitors some positives as they look to level the series at Eden Park next week.

"We had the game under control and then our indiscipline just allowed them back in the game so I'm sure that's going to be a big thing in the review on Monday," said All Blacks captain Sam Whitelock.

The All Blacks can seal the Bledisloe Cup, the annual trophy contested by the trans-Tasman nations, for a 19th successive year with victory next week, the clash doubling as the Rugby Championship opener.

All Blacks scrumhalf Aaron Smith made his mark in his 100th test, setting up tries to inside centre David Havili and fullback Damian McKenzie as the home side ran away with the game in a howling gale.

Flyhalf Richie Mo'unga scored a 50th-minute intercept try in an 18-point game but his opposite number Noah Lolesio had a miserable night off the tee.

Lolesio eased the pressure with three missed conversions and a penalty, leaving nine points begging in a match decided by eight.

The result was a setback for Dave Rennie's rebuilding of the Wallabies after their tight 2-1 series win over a depleted France.

But it was a step up from recent drubbings at Eden Park, where they lost 27-7 last year and have not won since 1986.

"I thought we played smarter in that last period," said Rennie.

"There was a lot of space to kick in behind the All Blacks and we only profited from that once.

"But there's plenty of character in this group as we saw in the French series and we're learning. So I guess the numbers don't change. We still need to win one over here and win in Perth, so the dream's still alive."

Australia held the All Blacks at bay for much of the opening quarter but conceded three quick penalties to trail 9-0 before the half-hour.

The Wallabies rallied through a majestic lineout move, with inside centre Hunter Paisami latching onto a long throw and setting up winger Andrew Kellaway for the first try in the 36th minute.

The All Blacks responded by shoving the Wallabies over their line in a maul, and winger Sevu Reece scored a pick-and-go try at the stroke of halftime.

The Wallabies were relieved five minutes after the break when a stunning length-of-the-field try to Reece was ruled out on video review that plucked out a forward pass.

But the visitors then slumped in self-inflicted agony, as Mo'unga gleefully galloped 80 metres after intercepting an ambitious Paisami pass.

The match was all but over before the fourth quarter, as the All Blacks' forwards stormed in waves towards the line.

A Smith bullet pass put Havili over and another put McKenzie across at the same left corner to blow the score out to 33-8 in the 64th minute.

Banks pounced with tries in the 69th and 75th minute as the All Blacks dropped their guard but it was a late and ultimately fruitless challenge by the Wallabies.