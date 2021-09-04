Sharks to meet Bulls in Currie Cup final

The Sharks, like they did last year, will have to march to Pretoria for a shot at Currie Cup glory against the Blue Bulls next weekend.

The KZN team secured their passage to the final with a hard fought 28-24 win over plucky Griquas at Kings Park on Saturday.

The home team took a while to get going and when they did called on their superior set pieces to get the job done.

Their scrum, line-out and resultant drives gave them traction after initially struggling to get a foothold in the game.