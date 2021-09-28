Injuries force Springbok coach to make changes for All Blacks clash

Injuries have forced Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber to make two changes to his match-day squad for the final Rugby Championship clash against New Zealand in Gold Coast on Saturday.

Ox Nché, who will earn a starting berth, and Jasper Wiese, who has been drafted on the bench, are replacements for Frans Malherbe and Marco van Staden, who was injured during last weekend’s 19-17 defeat to the All Blacks in Townsville.

Nché will start at loosehead prop with Trevor Nyakane switching to tight head after Malherbe was ruled out of selection due to a neck niggle, while Wiese takes over from Van Staden who suffered a shoulder injury.

Cheslin Kolbe, who missed the team’s first two matches against the Wallabies and last week’s outing against the All Blacks due to a leg injury, trained with the team on Monday and Tuesday, but he was unable to complete the last training session which dashed his hopes of making a comeback.

“We made a big step-up in terms of our performance last week and having reviewed the match, there is no doubt we delivered a performance worthy of a victory,” said Nienaber.

“With that in mind we opted for continuity in our team, so the only change in the run-on side is Ox taking over in the front row after Frans was ruled out.

“Trevor is a seasoned campaigner who is equally comfortable at loose head and tighthead prop, and Ox is a strong scrummager, so we are looking forward to seeing what they can do in the scrums.

“Cheslin would have started the match if he made a full recovery from the leg injury which has kept him out since the beginning of our Australian tour, but unfortunately his injury flared up during the latter stages of Tuesday’s field session, so we could not select him.

“On the bench, Jasper takes over from Marco, and we are fortunate in that they are similar in terms of their physicality and strong ball-carrying abilities.”