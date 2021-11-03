Rugby

Bok warm-up jersey leaves many cold

The new-look top was supposed to launch last year but the pandemic put paid to that

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
03 November 2021 - 18:48
The jersey, which was designed by Khayelitsha-born and raised Mzukisi Mbane.
Image: @Springboks/Twitter

The Springboks' new warm-up jersey has left some of their fans cold.

The change jersey will be seen for the first time on the team’s tour of Great Britain this month, starting with this Saturday's Test against Wales in Cardiff.

The jersey, which was designed by Khayelitsha-born and raised Mzukisi Mbane, was scheduled to be worn in 2020 for the first time but the Springboks didn't play because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It will, however, see the light of day, if the Principality Stadium's famed roof is open, on Saturday when the Springboks complete their prematch routine.

SA Rugby said in a statement that the design is a collaboration between themselves, Mbane and Springbok technical partner ASICS.

“It is anchored in the traditional white of the Springbok alternate jersey but features Mbane’s signature patterning.

“The jersey will now be worn during the on-field warm-up before each of the forthcoming three Tests.”

Barry Mellis, general manager of ASICS SA, said: “The design is striking and has provoked plenty of comment – but overall, we’ve had really good feedback.”

Since images of the jersey first emerged on social media platforms strong opinions have been aired.

Some online users have been far from complimentary.

“This shirt has more lines than the department of homeland affairs,” wrote one Twitter user.

The same users also wrote: “This shirt might just succeed in putting us back into international isolation.”

One Australian rugby writer shared his opinion: “That is ghastly. Should be buried and never dug up.”

Mellis added: “The fan is always keen to see new apparel and we thought they’d be interested to see something that was a departure from the traditional plain white jersey of the alternate kit.

“We had a tremendous reaction when we introduced the ‘Madiba’ jersey for the Blitzboks and this ‘collab’ jersey captures that essence, in our opinion,” added Mellis.

The jersey costs R1,000 and can be purchased from leading sports outfitters and online from the official SA Rugby shop.

