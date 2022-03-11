Rugby

Springboks centre Lukhanyo Am shows off his Kobe Steelers colours

11 March 2022 - 14:35
Springboks centre Lukhanyo Am in the colours of his new team Kobe Steelers of Japan.
Springboks centre Lukhanyo Am in the colours of his new team Kobe Steelers of Japan.
Image: Kobe Steelers

Springboks and Sharks centre Lukhanyo Am has arrived in Japan to start his short-term deal with Kobe Steelers in the Rugby League One.

Am, who is widely regarded as one of the best centres, left the Sharks at a critical stage of the United Rugby Championship (URC) where they are scheduled to play a number of home matches against European opposition.

If the Sharks continue to climb the ladder in this competition, Am, who recently committed his long-term future until 2025, will be back in Durban in time for the URC knock-out stages.

In his absence, coach Sean Everitt has given the captain’s armband to Springboks captain Siya Kolisi and his first assignment is against the Scarlets at Kings Park on Friday.

TimesLIVE

