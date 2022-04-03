×

Lions learn how to stay in the fight

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
03 April 2022 - 12:20
Edinburgh clap as the Lions leave the field after the United Rugby Championship match at Ellis Park on April 2 2022.
Image: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images
Image: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

Character and adaptability have stood as pillars in the Lions' sequence of four straight home victories in the United Rugby Championship (URC).

In winning 15-9 the Lions showed Edinburgh they are kings of their castle with a performance of grit and determination on Saturday.

They called on defiant defence as they kept the team who have scored the third-most tries in the competition tryless en route to their sixth win of the campaign.

Edinburgh, who have the highest success rate in the line-outs, used that platform as they at times laid siege to the Lions' try line.

One of the lessons, however, that the Lions have learnt in the URC is how to stay in the fight, especially the close combat confrontations the competition often throws up.

“It was a fight. It was the same against Munster,” reminded coach Ivan van Rooyen. “The character shown defensively and set piece were good.

“There has been a lot of growth in those areas. It was good to see the fightback because we were inaccurate in the first 40 minutes.”

Van Rooyen said the Lions’ defensive effort has been excellent in the last four games. “We are not conceding those significant moments. Our unstructured scramble defence has really improved.”

Though the collective defensive effort was huge, the Lions have players who can seize the moment in attack.

Scrumhalf Morne van den Berg probed and prodded with an proved a menace around the fringes while in flank Vincent Tshituka and prop JP Smith had willing and able ball carriers.

Van den Berg was instrumental in setting up the first try, while Tshituka's superb support play made him the beneficiary of the second.

All in all the Lions look a far more composed and combative team than the one that took tentative steps at the start of the URC.

“When you've played SA opposition exclusively for two years you tend to develop preconceived ideas about how you want to play and there was probably some mental scarring. We were quite average the last year-and-a-half,” Van Rooyen admitted.

He explained some introspection also helped them make improvements. They now look less at the opposition in their preparation.

“It's more about us. Getting deep into our plans, structures, our execution and decision-making. It's less about outcome in the game.”

