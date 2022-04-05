Sharks aim to bounce back against Griquas in the Currie Cup

After experiencing a disappointing slump, Sharks Currie Cup coach Etienne Fynn is aiming for a strong comeback against the Griquas in Kimberley to kickstart the rest of their domestic campaign.

The Currie Cup enters its second round with three fixtures scheduled for Wednesday as the race for the knockouts begins to heat up.

Log leaders the Cheetahs, who are unbeaten in the competition so far, have a bye this week.

Fynn’s men travel to the Northern Cape to face the Griquas at Windhoek Draught Park (5.45pm).

The Durban franchise made a strong start to the domestic competition as they won four matches in a row, but their previous two outings saw them go down to the Bulls and Free State Cheetahs.

“It’s a very important game for us. After starting with four wins on the trot and slipping against the Bulls and Free State it's an opportunity to bounce back. We should have won both those matches because we were in those games until a certain moment,” Fynn said.

“Going to Kimberley and winning away will kickstart the rest of our campaign,” he said.

The Sharks are third on the Currie Cup log with 18 points from six matches while fourth-placed Griquas are three points behind them.

A victory for the Pieter Bergh coached Griquas will result in them leapfrogging the Sharks in the standings.

“To say a game is a must-win puts pressure on players and it’s always difficult for them to manage that but the expectation is to come away with a positive result from Kimberley,” Fynn said.

He named a very strong team for the clash to signal his intentions to return to winning ways.

The long servant of the Sharks opted for an experienced lock pairing of Ruben van Heerden and Hyron Andrews.

In the loose trio, James Venter and Dylan Richardson join No 8 Celimpilo Gumede.

Yaw Penxe has been moved from right wing to fullback for the clash as Lloyd Koster takes over the No 14 jersey.

The Bulls could move to the top spot if they win or draw against Western Province in their fixture at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria (8pm).

The Bulls are one point behind the leading Cheetahs. In the other match on Wednesday, the Pumas welcome the Lions at Mbombela Stadium (3.30pm).

Sharks team: 15 Yaw Penxe, 14 Lloyd Koster, 13 Marnus Potgieter, 12 Jeremy Ward, 11 Curwin Gertse, 10, Tito Bonilla, 9 Cameron Wright, 8 Celimpilo Gumede, 7 Dylan Richardson, 6 James Venter (captain), 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Wiehahn Herbst, 2 Fez Mbatha, 1 Dian Blueler. Substitutes: 16 Dan Jooste, 17 Khwezi Mona, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Corne Rahl, 20 OJ Noah, 21 Thembelani Bholi, 22 Bradley Davids, 23 Jean Smith.