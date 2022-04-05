LISTEN | All Eastern Cape schools will get textbooks by Tuesday: department

On Tuesday morning Mtima said textbooks had left their facilities.

The provincial department was ordered by the Makhanda high court in March to ensure that all public schools had textbooks by the end of the month.

Khula Development Forum, represented by the Legal Resources Centre, took the department to court over its failure to deliver textbooks to pupils.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.