South Africa

LISTEN | All Eastern Cape schools will get textbooks by Tuesday: department

05 April 2022 - 14:42
The Eastern Cape education department says the delivery of textbooks in the province is 98% completed. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/DUSANKA VISNJICAN

Eastern Cape education department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said by the end of Tuesday all schools in the province should have textbooks.

On Tuesday morning Mtima said textbooks had left their facilities.

The provincial department was ordered by the Makhanda high court in March to ensure that all public schools had textbooks by the end of the month. 

Khula Development Forum, represented by the Legal Resources Centre, took the department to court over its failure to deliver textbooks to pupils.

TimesLIVE

