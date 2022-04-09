'Nkosi will be out for some time': Sharks coach Everitt confirms another setback for the Bulls target
Talented Sharks winger Sbu Nkosi has to be one of the most unfortunate rugby players, if what the franchise is saying is anything to go by.
The 2019 Rugby World Cup winner has been out of action for the Durban-based franchise for at least a month and the franchise said this week that he is going to be out for a while longer.
Nkosi's last appearance for the Sharks was on February 26 when he played against Benetton of Italy away from home in the United Rugby Championship (URC).
The player has not been considered for selection for the important URC clash against the Lions in a SA derby at Durban’s Kings Park Stadium on Saturday (4.05pm).
Nkosi’s absence, which coincided with the news that he may leave the Sharks for the Bulls, was initially attributed to the player being ill with a “gastric intestine virus” that sidelined him for four matches.
Sharks mentor Sean Everitt said this week that the player returned to training on Monday but suffered an ankle injury which will keep him out for some time.
“Unfortunately, Sbu returned to training on Monday and he sustained an injury to his ankle. So he is unavailable for some time,” Everitt said.
With both parties yet to announce if they have reached a deal to continue their relationship beyond this season or not, it’s still a mystery whether Nkosi will ever don the Sharks jersey again.
Regardless, Everitt has been impressed by Werner Kok who came in for Nkosi at right-wing in the past four games in which the Sharks recorded three wins and a defeat.
Everitt will be hoping that his side gives a good performance against the Lions, who have shown a lot of improvement recently and have been boosted by the return of their on-form flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse.
“If you look at their results since Jordan Hendrikse has been back, the Lions have improved a lot and Morne van der Berg is playing really well,” Everitt said.
“But one has to give credit to the defence, they have defended with a lot of character, with a lot of energy. I think that’s the area they’ve improved the most on.
“Over the last couple of weeks, it has been tough from a results point of view against Edinburgh (Sharks lost by 21-5). We dominated the game in every aspect but didn’t get over the chalk,” he said.
“We played some good attacking rugby when we were presented with the opportunity on Friday night against the Dragons.
“We all understand where the Dragons are on the log but they were a stronger team than that they put out against the Bulls a week before.”
The Sharks hammered the lowly-ranked Sharks by 51-3 at Kings Park in their previous outing.
TEAMS
Sharks: 15 Anthony Volmink, 14 Werner Kok, 13 Ben Tapuai, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi, 7 Henco Venter, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Gerbrandt Grobler, 3 Thomas du Toit (captain), 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche.
Substitutes: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18 Khutha Mchunu, 19 Le Roux Roets, 20 Jeandre Labuschagne, 21 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Boeta Chamberlain.
Lions: 15 Quan Horn, 14 Rabz Maxwane, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Manuel Rass, 11 Edwill van der Merwe, 10 Jordan Hendrikse, 9 Morne van den Berg, 8 Emmanuel Tshituka, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Francke Horn, 5 Reinhard Nothnagel (captain), 4 Ruben Schoeman, 3 Jannie du Plessis, 2 PJ Botha, 1 Sti Sithole.
Substitutes: 16 Morne Brandon, 17 JP Smith, 18 Ruan Dreyer, 19 Sibusiso Sangweni, 20 Jarod Cairns, 21 Andre Warner, 22 Henco van Wyk, 23 Tiaan Swanepoel.
