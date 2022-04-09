'Nkosi will be out for some time': Sharks coach Everitt confirms another setback for the Bulls target

Talented Sharks winger Sbu Nkosi has to be one of the most unfortunate rugby players, if what the franchise is saying is anything to go by.

The 2019 Rugby World Cup winner has been out of action for the Durban-based franchise for at least a month and the franchise said this week that he is going to be out for a while longer.

Nkosi's last appearance for the Sharks was on February 26 when he played against Benetton of Italy away from home in the United Rugby Championship (URC).

The player has not been considered for selection for the important URC clash against the Lions in a SA derby at Durban’s Kings Park Stadium on Saturday (4.05pm).

Nkosi’s absence, which coincided with the news that he may leave the Sharks for the Bulls, was initially attributed to the player being ill with a “gastric intestine virus” that sidelined him for four matches.

Sharks mentor Sean Everitt said this week that the player returned to training on Monday but suffered an ankle injury which will keep him out for some time.

“Unfortunately, Sbu returned to training on Monday and he sustained an injury to his ankle. So he is unavailable for some time,” Everitt said.

With both parties yet to announce if they have reached a deal to continue their relationship beyond this season or not, it’s still a mystery whether Nkosi will ever don the Sharks jersey again.