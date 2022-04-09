×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

'Nkosi will be out for some time': Sharks coach Everitt confirms another setback for the Bulls target

09 April 2022 - 12:12 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
S'bu Nkosi of the Sharks during the United Rugby Championship match against the Lions at Ellis Park on January 22 2022.
S'bu Nkosi of the Sharks during the United Rugby Championship match against the Lions at Ellis Park on January 22 2022.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Talented Sharks winger Sbu Nkosi has to be one of the most unfortunate rugby players, if what the franchise is saying is anything to go by.

The 2019 Rugby World Cup winner has been out of action for the Durban-based franchise for at least a month and the franchise said this week that he is going to be out for a while longer.

Nkosi's last appearance for the Sharks was on February 26 when he played against Benetton of Italy away from home in the United Rugby Championship (URC).

The player has not been considered for selection for the important URC clash against the Lions in a SA derby at Durban’s Kings Park Stadium on Saturday (4.05pm).

Nkosi’s absence, which coincided with the news that he may leave the Sharks for the Bulls, was initially attributed to the player being ill with a “gastric intestine virus” that sidelined him for four matches.

Sharks mentor Sean Everitt said this week that the player returned to training on Monday but suffered an ankle injury which will keep him out for some time.

“Unfortunately, Sbu returned to training on Monday and he sustained an injury to his ankle. So he is unavailable for some time,” Everitt said.

With both parties yet to announce if they have reached a deal to continue their relationship beyond this season or not, it’s still a mystery whether Nkosi will ever don the Sharks jersey again.

Sharks may lose World Cup-winning Bok star to the Bulls

Talented World Cup-winning Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi may be lost to the Sharks and one of his potential destinations could be bitter rivals the Bulls.
Sport
3 weeks ago

Regardless, Everitt has been impressed by Werner Kok who came in for Nkosi at right-wing in the past four games in which the Sharks recorded three wins and a defeat.

Everitt will be hoping that his side gives a good performance against the Lions, who have shown a lot of improvement recently and have been boosted by the return of their on-form flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse.

“If you look at their results since Jordan Hendrikse has been back, the Lions have improved a lot and Morne van der Berg is playing really well,” Everitt said.

“But one has to give credit to the defence, they have defended with a lot of character, with a lot of energy. I think that’s the area they’ve improved the most on.

“Over the last couple of weeks, it has been tough from a results point of view against Edinburgh (Sharks lost by 21-5). We dominated the game in every aspect but didn’t get over the chalk,” he said.

“We played some good attacking rugby when we were presented with the opportunity on Friday night against the Dragons.

“We all understand where the Dragons are on the log but they were a stronger team than that they put out against the Bulls a week before.”

The Sharks hammered the lowly-ranked Sharks by 51-3 at Kings Park in their previous outing.

TEAMS

Sharks: 15 Anthony Volmink, 14 Werner Kok, 13 Ben Tapuai, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi, 7 Henco Venter, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Gerbrandt Grobler, 3 Thomas du Toit (captain), 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche. 

Substitutes: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18 Khutha Mchunu, 19 Le Roux Roets, 20 Jeandre Labuschagne, 21 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Boeta Chamberlain.

Lions: 15 Quan Horn, 14 Rabz Maxwane, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Manuel Rass, 11 Edwill van der Merwe, 10 Jordan Hendrikse, 9 Morne van den Berg, 8 Emmanuel Tshituka, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Francke Horn, 5 Reinhard Nothnagel (captain), 4 Ruben Schoeman, 3 Jannie du Plessis, 2 PJ Botha, 1 Sti Sithole. 

Substitutes: 16 Morne Brandon, 17 JP Smith, 18 Ruan Dreyer, 19 Sibusiso Sangweni, 20 Jarod Cairns, 21 Andre Warner, 22 Henco van Wyk, 23 Tiaan Swanepoel.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Hendrikse brothers to face one another in URC 'war'

With brothers Jordan and Jaden Hendrikse scheduled to face one another in a United Rugby Championship (URC) clash this weekend, Jordan has spoken ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Springboks start preparations for the upcoming international season

With the upcoming international rugby season looming large, Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber and his management team will host the first alignment ...
Sport
1 hour ago

'We are not a finished product yet,' Bulls coach White says ahead of Stormers duel

Bulls coach Jake White agrees that the franchise is far from being a finished product but he is happy with where they are and their progress in both ...
Sport
2 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. More trouble for Kaizer Chiefs as PSL confirms fresh charges Soccer
  2. Confirmed — Thomas Mlambo returns to SuperSport Soccer
  3. Revealed: Why Thomas Mlambo left the SABC and where he’s going next Soccer
  4. ‘What we are watching in the PSL is not football,’ says Masibusane Zongo Soccer
  5. SuperSport suspended Sipho Mbule for disrespect to teammates: Matthews Soccer

Latest Videos

'I'm very scared to be here': Diepsloot residents live in fear after deadly mob ...
'We will take action': President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Diepsloot protests ...