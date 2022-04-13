×

Rugby

Latu a 'massive risk' for Australia's Rugby World Cup hopes, says Kearns

13 April 2022 - 17:15 By Reuters
Tolu Latu needs to check his discipline on the pitch, says hooker Tolu Latu.
Image: REUTERS/Tony Obrien

Australia have a hooker problem but Tolu Latu may not be the answer, according to Phil Kearns, who sees the Wallaby's indiscipline as a huge risk for the nation's Rugby World Cup hopes.

The Stade Francais hooker was banned for 11 weeks on Tuesday for a shocking tackle on Racing 92's Baptiste Chouzenoux as the Frenchman rose for a ball in the air.

Tonga-born Tolu, who was recalled for his first Test since the 2019 World Cup against Wales in November, may be Australia's best hooker but the Chouzenoux tackle was his second red card in three months in France.

"That’s a massive risk for your tournament, isn’t it? You go in with a guy that’s going to get red-carded and you lose him for the rest of the tournament,” World Cup-winning hooker Kearns told reporters in Brisbane on Wednesday.

"Tolu’s a really good player, but he has been warned about tackling techniques and a number of other things throughout his career.

"How many chances do you give a guy to get that piece right? It’s a massive risk, going with him."

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has yet to be convinced by any of Australia's current crop of hookers, having tried Folau Fainga’a, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Feleti Kaitu’u, Lachlan Lonergan and Connal McInerney at different stages last season.

Kearns, the head of Australia's bid team for the 2027 World Cup, said the position remained a "massive issue" in the leadup to the 2023 tournament in France.

"I think there are some really good athletes there (but) you have to nail your scrum and lineout," he said.

"The inconsistency around scrum and lineout right across that pack is a worry.

“When you’re in the World Cup final and you’ve got a lineout five metres out from your line, you want to make sure you nail that throw.

"I’m not sure we’ve seen anyone who can do that yet."

