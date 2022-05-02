Everitt reveals how he got the Sharks to tick against Connacht

Sharks coach Sean Everitt has revealed the half-time pep talk that propelled his men to a big comeback from the dead against Connacht in Durban to book their spot in the United Rugby Championship (URC) quarterfinals.

The Sharks found themselves 21-10 down at the break against the Irish side at Kings Park, with their chances of making the knockouts placed in serious doubt.

But Everitt’s men not only came back in the second half by scoring four tries, they also kept a clean sheet as Connacht could not score a single point and the Sharks won 41-21.

The Sharks' tries were scored by Gerbrandt Grobler (2), Bongi Mbonambi, Marius Louw and Le Roux Roets while Curwin Bosch pitched in with 16 points from his boot.

The Sharks scored a single try in the opening half. Everitt believes the occasion perhaps became too big for them at some point.