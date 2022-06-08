‘We almost closed shop’, says Cheetahs boss Van Reenen as they return to Europe

As things seem to be looking up for the Cheetahs, their CEO Ross van Reenen has revealed if it wasn’t for sizeable financial backing they received form their sponsor early this year, the union would have ceased its operations.

While all local rugby franchises have faced tough times recently, the Cheetahs have had it really tough.

The 126-year-old Bloemfontein-based franchise lost a lot of revenue from being kicked out of Super Rugby and Pro14, and the negative affects of Covid-19 left them in dire straits.

However, the Cheetahs are set to make a return to the international stage through the European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) Challenge Cup.

Van Reenen told TimesLIVE if it wasn’t for their new three-year deal with motor giants Toyota, the Cheetahs would have ceased to exist.

“They are an incredible sponsor to have and are sponsoring us with big money. If it wasn’t for them, there wouldn’t be the Cheetahs side, without a doubt,” Van Reenen said.