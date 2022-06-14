×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Stormers and Bulls in top tier for a favourable draw in Champions Cup

SA's top two URC teams will likely get

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
14 June 2022 - 14:02
The Stormers, here celebrating winning the SA Shield of the URC, along with the Bulls will be ranked in Tier One of the Champions Cup draw.
The Stormers, here celebrating winning the SA Shield of the URC, along with the Bulls will be ranked in Tier One of the Champions Cup draw.
Image: Robbie Stephenson/INPHO/Shutterstock/BackpagePix

The Stormers and Bulls will benefit from their top-tier ranking when the draw for next season's Champions Cup is made on June 28.

The 2022-23 Champions Cup will be contested by 24 clubs with eight representatives from the United Rugby Championship (URC) including the Stormers, Bulls and the Sharks, plus eight representatives from the English Premiership and eight from the French Top 14.

The Stormers and Bulls by virtue of their qualification for the final of the URC will go into the draw as Tier One teams along with the top two qualifiers from the Premiership and the Top 14.

The clubs will be divided into two pools of 12 (Pool A and Pool B) and the tournament will be played over eight weekends with four rounds of matches in the pool stage starting next December when Stade Rochelais (La Rochelle) begin the defence of their title.

The eight highest-ranked clubs from each pool will qualify for the knockout stage, which will consist of a last-16, quarterfinals, semifinals and showpiece final at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on May 23 next year.

Stormers without top try-scorer Zas in URC final against Bulls

The Stormers will go into next weekend's United Rugby Championship final against the Bulls without top try-scorer Leolin Zas.
Sport
1 day ago

The draw for the Champions Cup pools will be carried out on the same lines as last season with the clubs separated into four tiers based on their rankings, and clubs from the same league in the same tier will not be drawn into the same pool.

The No.1 and No.2-ranked clubs from each league will be in Tier 1, the 3 and 4 in Tier 2, 5 and 6 in Tier 3, and 7 and 8 in Tier 4.

The Tier 1 and the Tier 4 clubs drawn in the same pool, but which are not in the same league, will play one another home and away in the pool stage, as will the Tier 2 and Tier 3 clubs drawn the same way.

Twenty clubs will play in next season’s EPCR Challenge Cup with eight representatives from the URC, including the Lions, six from the Top 14, five from the Premiership, plus the Cheetahs, who have accepted an invitation to compete.

2022-23 Champions Cup qualifiers

Top 14: Castres Olympique, Montpellier Hérault Rugby, Union Bordeaux-Bègles, Stade Toulousain, 5 Stade Rochelais, 6 Racing 92, 7 ASM Clermont Auvergne, 8 Lyon

Premiership: Leicester Tigers, Saracens, 3 Harlequins, 4 Northampton Saints, 5 Gloucester Rugby, 6 Sale Sharks, 7 Exeter Chiefs, 8 London Irish

URC: Stormers, Vodacom Bulls, 3 Leinster Rugby, 4 Ulster Rugby, 5 Sharks, 6 Munster Rugby, 7 Edinburgh Rugby, 8 Ospreys

2022-23 EPCR Challenge Cup qualifiers

URC: 1 Glasgow Warriors, 2 Scarlets, 3 Connacht Rugby, 4 Lions, 5 Benetton Rugby, 6 Cardiff Rugby, 7 Dragons, 8 Zebre Parma

TOP 14: 1 RC Toulon, 2 Section Paloise, 3 Stade Français Paris, 4 CA Brive, 5 Aviron Bayonnais, 6 USAP

Premiership: 1 Wasps, 2 Bristol Bears, 3 Worcester Warriors, 4 Newcastle Falcons, 5 Bath Rugby. Invited: Toyota Cheetahs

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Stormers coach Dobson braces himself for verbal barbs before URC final

Stormers coach John Dobson is expecting a verbal jousting before Saturday's United Rugby Championship (URC) final against the Bulls at Cape Town ...
Sport
1 day ago

Central to the cause: Stormers’ midfielder ‘bleeds blue and white’

Stormers coach Dobson lauds prized Springbok Damian Willemse after dramatic semifinal win
Sport
1 day ago

Former Wales and Lions flyhalf Bennett dies aged 73

Phil Bennett was the Springboks’ chief tormentor during the 1974 series loss to the British and Irish Lions
Sport
20 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Pitso Mosimane leaves Al Ahly Soccer
  2. WATCH | Chiefs pay tribute to Parker, Manyama and other released players Soccer
  3. Ria Ledwaba’s region and province ‘backing Jordaan in Safa election’ Soccer
  4. Moeneeb Josephs: 'I don't know why we got fired at AmaZulu' Soccer
  5. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | Pitso building brand beyond dressing room Sport

Latest Videos

'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...
Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...