Stormers and Bulls in top tier for a favourable draw in Champions Cup

The Stormers and Bulls will benefit from their top-tier ranking when the draw for next season's Champions Cup is made on June 28.

The 2022-23 Champions Cup will be contested by 24 clubs with eight representatives from the United Rugby Championship (URC) including the Stormers, Bulls and the Sharks, plus eight representatives from the English Premiership and eight from the French Top 14.

The Stormers and Bulls by virtue of their qualification for the final of the URC will go into the draw as Tier One teams along with the top two qualifiers from the Premiership and the Top 14.

The clubs will be divided into two pools of 12 (Pool A and Pool B) and the tournament will be played over eight weekends with four rounds of matches in the pool stage starting next December when Stade Rochelais (La Rochelle) begin the defence of their title.

The eight highest-ranked clubs from each pool will qualify for the knockout stage, which will consist of a last-16, quarterfinals, semifinals and showpiece final at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on May 23 next year.