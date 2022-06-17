Bulls loose-forward Arno Botha expecting physical battle from Stormers in URC final

Botha will be one of the more experienced heads when they take to the field on Saturday night and he hopes the Bulls’ success in the two years since his return to Loftus Versfeld, which includes two back-to-back Currie Cup titles and the Super Rugby Unlocked trophy, will add a bit of motivation for the side as they target the new URC trophy.

“It [recent success] is definitely something I am proud of. I couldn’t have hoped for a better two years with the Bulls.

“I can’t think of a union I would have had a better time with, in terms of family and lifestyle as well.”

To be able to triumph in Cape Town, Botha emphasised the team must be mentally ready.

“There are always a few small things you can work on or look at that you haven’t looked at for the whole season. Not necessarily always skillwise, but definitely mentally.

“It’s not a scale down in terms of training, but it is a bit more calm. It’s about boxing smart. We won’t be needing to make a 180-degree turn on plays or on defence. If we have been doing it and getting it right, then we will be fine. We are calm and know what we need to do.”

Bulls Team

STARTERS (15-1): Canan Moodie, David Kriel, Cornal Hendricks, Harold Vorster, Madosh Tambwe, Chris Smith, Zak Burger, Elrigh Louw, Arno Botha, Marcell Coetzee, Ruan Nortje, Walt Steenkamp, Mornay Smith, Johan Grobbelaar Gerhard Steenekamp

IMPACT: Bismarck du Plessis, Simphiwe Matanzima, Robert Hunt, Janko Swanepoel, WJ Steenkamp, Embrose Papier, Morne Steyn, Kurt-Lee Arendse

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.