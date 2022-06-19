Bulls coach White admits URC final defeat hurts

Bulls coach Jake White cryptically pointed to what was beyond his control in explaining his team's 18-13 defeat in the final of United Rugby Championship (URC) to the Stormers on Saturday.

White was loath to lay the blame at the door of referee Andrew Brace but lamented his own inability to control all aspects of game.

“It is what it is,” sighed the coach. “I don't think we were ever going to win that game. I thought the ref was outstanding. He saw what he saw. I couldn't control the other things.

“There were a lot of things that we could not control. I don't want to get into the whole thing. I told the players we are just going to have to put our heads down. When those things change we will be OK.”

One source of his irritation may be that the Stormers profited more from their incursions into Bulls territory but that the visitors often had to leave the home team's half empty-handed.