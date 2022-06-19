Stormers hot property again after rags to riches journey to URC title

Stormers coach John Dobson proudly reflected on his team's triumphant journey to the United Rugby Championship (URC) title but admitted he thought it might be derailed at the start.

After his team's 18-13 win in the final against the Bulls in Cape Town, Dobson cast his mind back to the opening week of the tournament when he was on a train outside Venice and it was brought to his attention the Stormers were in danger of being jettisoned from the tournament.

They had been underperforming for some time, had just lost to Benetton, the franchise was in financial dire straights, and its boardroom upheaval meant its administration was taken over by SA Rugby.

As the train approached Venice, Dobson needed no reminding the franchise was treading water.

“It is an incredible story, where we came from. Someone phoned me saying SA might pull us out of the URC. A journalist called saying we were going to be replaced by the Cheetahs.”