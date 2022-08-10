Steve Biko hospital patient dies after falling from sixth floor

The Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria has confirmed that a person fell from its sixth floor on Tuesday.
The hospital's spokesperson Lovey Mogapi said the patient died of serious injuries after landing on the third floor.
Mogapi said the hospital is unable to release more details without the written consent of his next-of-kin.
Meanwhile, police opened an inquest docket after a man fell to his death from the top floor of Menlyn Park shopping centre at the weekend.
Menlyn Park centre management confirmed that a tenant staff member fell from the upper level at Cavendish Court on Sunday at about 9.45am.
Shopping centre general manager Nisha Kemraj said emergency medical services were called to the scene but the patient succumbed to injuries.
“An official investigation is underway and Menlyn Park centre management is co-operating with authorities as they investigate [the] circumstances around the incident. All procedures and protocols are being followed.”
TimesLIVE
