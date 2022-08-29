Sweet and sour for Blitzboks in LA as they end runners-up in series

The Springbok Sevens secured a 13th place in Los Angeles, but finished on the podium for the 2022 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series. They were pipped by Australia, who won their first World Series.

SA (124 points), were overhauled by the Aussies (126), with Fiji completing the medals in third with 122 points.

The Springbok Sevens warmed up towards the end of the LA Sevens on Sunday, finishing the tournament with two solid wins over Spain and Japan and a 13th place finish. They started their day two effort with a 10-5 defeat to Wales.

The two wins in three was not enough to cheer coach Neil Powell and he did not leave his last World Series tournament in charge of the Blitzboks smiling.

“It was not what we expected,” Powell said. “I was not happy with the effort of the team over the two days and we will have to address that when back in Cape Town and preparing for the Rugby World Cup Sevens in two weeks’ time.”

The podium finish for the Blitzboks in the 2022 world series season did bring some joy to the squad.

They started with a ninth-place quarterfinal defeat to Wales. It was a low-scoring affair with a high error rate from both teams contributing to that.

In the end it was a famous Wales win, their first since 2012 over the Blitzboks, a telling tale of the SA performances in Los Angeles.