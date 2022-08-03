Bok winger Arendse will phone a friend on how to tame the All Blacks

Wherever Cheslin Kolbe is, he should expect Kurt-Lee Arendse to give him a ring.

Arendse will earn his second Test cap as the replacement for Kolbe, who is recovering from a broken jaw. The exciting 26-year-old Bulls winger said he needs a few pointers on how to tame the All Blacks.

Kolbe got injured in the final Test in Cape Town in the 2-1 series win against Wales last month and his misfortune has invited an opportunity for Arendse to start in the Rugby Championship clash against New Zealand at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.

Arendse is one of the three changes to the starting lineup where Malcolm Marx, who will be paying in his 50th Test, has replaced Bongi Mbonambi and experienced scrumhalf Faf de Klerk is in for Jaden Hendrikse.