×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Bok winger Arendse will phone a friend on how to tame the All Blacks

03 August 2022 - 17:35 By MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE IN MBOMBELA
Springboks winger Kurt-Lee Arendse is looking to fill the void left by injured Cheslin Kolbe against the All Blacks.
Springboks winger Kurt-Lee Arendse is looking to fill the void left by injured Cheslin Kolbe against the All Blacks.
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images)

Wherever Cheslin Kolbe is, he should expect Kurt-Lee Arendse to give him a ring.

Arendse will earn his second Test cap as the replacement for Kolbe, who is recovering from a broken jaw. The exciting 26-year-old Bulls winger said he needs a few pointers on how to tame the All Blacks.

Kolbe got injured in the final Test in Cape Town in the 2-1 series win against Wales last month and his misfortune has invited an opportunity for Arendse to start in the Rugby Championship clash against New Zealand at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.

Arendse is one of the three changes to the starting lineup where Malcolm Marx, who will be paying in his 50th Test, has replaced Bongi Mbonambi and experienced scrumhalf Faf de Klerk is in for Jaden Hendrikse.

“I am really grateful for the opportunity,” said Arendse from the team’s base in Mbombela.

“It is a privilege to follow in the big footsteps of Cheslin, I am just happy for the opportunity. They [New Zealand] are a really skilful side, they like to run the ball, but I am just focusing on what we have been doing at training during the week.”

Earlier this week coach Jacques Nienaber explained Arendse was picked for the vitally important clash because he was seen as a like-for-like replacement for Kolbe.

“Cheslin is a good stepper, he is good in the air and explosive, there is a lot to admire about him and his game. My primary job is to make sure I make the tackles.”

Boks’ Faf de Klerk out to impress in front of Mbombela home crowd

As he prepared for the Rugby Championship clash against New Zealand at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday, Springboks scrumhalf Faf de Klerk remembered his ...
Sport
5 hours ago

“During the game I always remind myself there is a job to be done, and if there is a mistake I forget about it and focus on what comes next, because there is no time to worry about what is gone.”

Asked if he would reach out to Kolbe for advice as the game draws closer, Arendse said he would.

“Not yet but I am definitely going to give him a call.”

Playing against the All Blacks can be intimidating, but the former Blitzboks star sees this as an opportunity to test himself against the best.

“It is good to play against guys like Will Jordan and Sevu Reece. They are good players and obviously you want to prove something against them. They are among the best, and I am looking forward to playing and testing myself against them.

“I never thought I would play for the Springboks a year ago. I am just grateful for the opportunity. Every time I get the opportunity to pull the Bok jersey over my head I have to take it with both hands.”

READ MORE

Malcolm in the middle of Springbok front row

Hooker Malcolm Marx has earned a starting berth on the occasion of his 50th cap when the Springboks play the All Blacks in Mbombela on Saturday.
Sport
1 day ago

Springboks not underestimating troubled All Blacks

New Zealand's woes are not lulling the Springboks into a false sense of security.
Sport
2 days ago

All Blacks captain Cane believes there isn't much to fix before clash against Boks

The oft-used advice about the need to separate the baby from the bath water sprang to mind when All Blacks captain Sam Cane delivered his take on his ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Accuracy and intensity the buzzwords for Boks ahead of All Blacks Test

The Springboks will aim to bring accuracy and intensity to their huge Rugby Championship clash against wounded New Zealand at Mbombela Stadium on ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. PODCAST | Fikile Mbalula ‘broke me’, says ex-Bafana star Moeneeb Josephs Soccer
  2. 'This act shows leadership on another level': Pitso salutes Malema Soccer
  3. ‘I wouldn't pull that off’: Chelsea star Mason Mount reacts to SA diski Soccer
  4. ‘We wish him well because it will open doors for us’: Mosimane on McCarthy’s ... Soccer
  5. MARK KEOHANE | Wounded or not, All Blacks no match for Boks Sport

Latest Videos

SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele
Krugersdorp rapes are' shame of the nation' says Bheki Cele