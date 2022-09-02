Those hard times on field have in some instances been compounded by match officials and while Kiwi ref Paul Williams last week officiated with authority and calmness he also arrived at some baffling decisions.
Blowing hot and cold
He got heat from this side of the Indian Ocean for his handling of the match and this time it's his compatriot Ben O'Keefe's turn with the whistle.
While the Boks have won four and drawn one of their six matches with O'Keefe in charge, this will only be the second Test they'll play abroad with the Kiwi calling the shots.
The only other match in which the Boks have been the away side with O'Keefe in charge was Ireland's chastening 38-3 defeat of the Springboks in Dublin in 2017.
Another blow out like could have devastating consequences.
Teams
Wallabies — Reece Hodge, Tom Wright, Len Ikitau, Hunter Paisami, Marika Koroibete, Noah Lolesio, Nic White, Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight, Jed Holloway, Matt Philip, Rory Arnold, Allan Alaalatoa, Folau Fainga’a, James Slipper (captain). Substitutes: Dave Porecki, Scott Sio, Taniela Tupou, Darcy Swain, Rob Leota, Pete Samu; Jake Gordon, Andrew Kellaway.
Springboks — Willie le Roux; Canan Moodie, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi; Damian Willemse, Jaden Hendrikse; Jasper Wiese, Franco Mostert, Siya Kolisi (captain); Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth; Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff. Substitutes: Deon Fourie, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Kwagga Smith, Duane Vermeulen; Cobus Reinach, Frans Steyn, Warrick Gelant.
Kick-off: 11.35
Referee: Ben O'Keefe (NZ)
Assistant referee: Tuan Trainini (FRA), Paul Williams (NZ).
TMO: Brendon Pickerill (NZ).
TimesLIVE
Nienaber's Boks can set the record straight
But his team face long odds on breaking their drought in Sydney
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images
Jacques Nienaber, with his back to the wall, will on Saturday try to do what Andre Markgraaff, Nick Mallett, Jake White and Peter de Villiers failed to do during their tenure as Springbok coach.
They all failed to win a Test in Sydney and the Bok drought in Australia's most populous city stretches back to 1993 when they won at the Sydney Football Stadium.
The ground which was later renamed the Aussie Stadium, where the Boks beat Georgia in the Rugby World Cup in 2003 in John Smit's debut Test as captain, has been revamped and rebranded the Allianz Stadium.
While the Wallabies are desperate to turn the ground into a fortress like they have Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, the Boks will be out to break with their history of underachievement on Aussie soil.
Full house awaits
They will have to pick themselves up in front of a full house after their stinging loss in Adelaide last week. “We are hurting. We worked as hard as we can. It has been an emotional week,” said Springbok captain Siya Kolisi on Friday.
Starting with better intensity is a focal point for his team who took a while to get a foothold in last weekend's match, he said.
Even if they play with greater intensity they will also have to show more composure when opportunity beckons.
Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick stressed the team cannot afford to waste scoring chances like they did last week.
This tendency is hardly new.
What hasn't helped is the revolving door on the right wing, where Canan Moodie will become the fifth player to wear the No 14 jersey this season.
The introduction of 19-year-old Moodie has been a big talking point this week and while much is expected of the Bulls' utility back, Stick has no concerns with how the tyro is handling the pressure.
“It is tough for any coach when you don't have continuity [in selection]. It is a big challenge for us but also a great opportunity to test squad depth. I'm not worried but more excited to see him.”
Changes keep coming
Right wing is not the only position where personnel changes have been the order of the day for the Boks.
Unlike the Wallabies who named an unchanged starting team for the first time in 48 Tests, the Springboks were partly pressed into wholesale change.
The loss of Lukhanyo Am and Handré Pollard, on top of Bongi Mbonambi and Cheslin Kolbe absent through injury, will leave the Boks short of the steel and cutting edge that helped make them such a force over the past few years.
Add to that Pieter-Steph du Toit and Duane Vermeulen's current and recent orthopaedic struggles and the Boks have been shorn of some of their foremost talent.
They will set about restoring their Rugby Championship credentials in the knowledge a third successive defeat will be a terminal blow to their aspirations in this season's competition.
Of perhaps bigger concern, will be the affect on a coach and squad who increasingly have to deal with adversity.
TimesLIVE
