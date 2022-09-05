The Blitzboks have a familiar look to them with 10 players who were in action at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where they won the gold medal, included. Only Dewald Human and Zain Davids are absent due to injury.
The duo, who also played in the 2018 tournament, picked up injuries at the LA Sevens, the last tournament of the 2022 World Rugby Sevens Series, with the Blitzboks finishing second on the overall log standings to Australia.
SA disappointed in Los Angeles, where they came 13th having needed a fourth-placed finish to clinch the series.
Cecil Afrika, who is the all-time leading Blitzbok points-scorer in the World Series (1,462 points) was recalled due to Human’s injury.
The experienced flyhalf last featured for SA in the World Series in 2020, but he has been playing for Monaco in France’s professional Extenso Super Sevens league.
Powell was happy to welcome back Afrika, who missed out on the 2018 Sevens World Cup due to injury after making his debut in the event in Moscow in 2013.
“We had been in regular contact since Cecil left Springbok Sevens to first play professional rugby in the US and now France, so I am up to date with his fitness and form,” the coach said.
“The injuries to Justin Geduld earlier this year and now Dewald Human left us short of options at flyhalf and Cecil not only provides huge experience but big match temperament too. He will also take some of the workload away from Selvyn Davids, who is coming back from injury.”
Davids, Ronald Brown, Christie Grobbelaar and Mfundo Ndhlovu all make a timely return to the squad, having missed the tournament in Los Angeles due to injuries sustained at the Commonwealth Games in July.
Initial SA squad: Cecil Afrika, Ronald Brown, Angelo Davids, Selvyn Davids, Muller du Plessis, Christie Grobbelaar, Sako Makata, James Murphy, Mfundo Ndhlovu, Ryan Oosthuizen, JC Pretorius, Siviwe Soyizwapi (capt), Impi Visser, Shaun Williams
Powell happy to welcome back Afrika as Blitzboks set sights on World Cup
Image: David Van Der Sandt/Gallo Images
The Blitzboks will face either Germany or Chile in their opening game in the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 that kicks off in Cape Town on Friday.
Minnows Germany and Chile square off in an early game at 11.29am for the right to face home favourites SA at 7.03pm.
The winner of the later game will advance to the championship stage and the loser will compete in the bowl tournament.
The Springbok Sevens have three bronze medalist survivors from 2018 in captain Siviwe Soyizwapi, Selvyn Davids and Ryan Oosthuizen.
SA coach Neil Powell has named an initial 14 player squad and will confirm his final 12 on Wednesday before the 48-hour deadline for the tournament.
