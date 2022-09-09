×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Blitzboks urged to banish thoughts of LA

Coach Neil Powell wants the team’s sole focus to be on the World Cup

09 September 2022 - 13:23
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
SA Sevens coach Neil Powell puts his charges through their paces during training.
SA Sevens coach Neil Powell puts his charges through their paces during training.
Image: David Van Der Sandt/Gallo Images

The Blitzboks poor form going into this weekends' Rugby World Cup Sevens is not something his players will dwell on, coach Neil Powell stressed.

The Blitzboks, who squandered the opportunity to claim another World Sevens Series title when they were eliminated in the pool stages of last month's Los Angeles event, are hoping to atone with victory in Cape Town this weekend.

First, however, the coach wants his players to forget what happened in California last month.

“I told the players not to look back,” said Powell.

“We as a coaching group will look back and reflect on what happened. Players shouldn't look back. This is a new start for us to lay a foundation. It is important not to dwell too much on the past. We don't have control over what happened in the past anyway,” he said.

Lessons learnt

One of the reasons his team fell short in Los Angeles was their lack of game management brought about by the injury they suffered at flyhalf. It helped shape the selection of his group of 12 players for the World Cup.

“The lesson I learnt was that it hurt us when we lost our only flyhalf in LA after five minutes,” said the coach.

“That's why I got someone like Cecil Afrika in, just in case someone like Selwyn Davids gets injured. We want to take the positive lessons from the LA tournament.”

He said Davids and Afrika are room mates and they have struck a bond that will hold the team in good stead. Much of their chat revolves around the demands of playing pivot, Powell noted.

Keeping focus holds the key to the World Cup for Blitzboks coach Powell

Departing Blitzboks coach Neil Powell insists his exit will not be a distraction as his team aims for Sevens World Cup glory at Cape Town Stadium ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Nothing for granted

Last month the Blitzboks would also have been reminded that nothing can be taken for granted in the abbreviated form of the game. This weekend's World Cup format will underline that with knock-out from the outset being the order of the day.

“We were on top for a few weeks and then we weren't but that is the game of Sevens for you,” Powell lamented.

“A regular World Series team can't just pitch up and think they will beat a team that is not a regular. Sevens levels the playing field for everybody. It is very unpredictable,” he said as his team prepared to do battle with either Chile or Germany.

Travel trouble: SA’s URC teams have to go the extra air mile in 2022-23

Just when SA rugby thought the URC would shorten the travel time that blighted Super Rugby, it’s been thrown a curve ball
Sport
1 day ago

Steady as she goes for the Stormers as they mount URC defence

Assistant coach Rito Hlungwani argues changes will be kept to the minimum.
Sport
2 days ago

Keeping focus holds the key to the World Cup for Blitzboks coach Powell

Departing Blitzboks coach Neil Powell insists his exit will not be a distraction as his team aims for Sevens World Cup glory at Cape Town Stadium ...
Sport
19 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. PODCAST | Orlando Pirates approached me, says coach Riveiro Soccer
  2. WATCH | Pitso Mosimane gushes over Ronaldo’s relationship with Benni McCarthy Soccer
  3. Percy who? asks Orlando Pirates coach Riveiro on Bafana star Tau Soccer
  4. We know a guy: SA fans think Pitso Mosimane or Benni McCarthy should take over ... Soccer
  5. ‘I’m not 100% sure’: Daine Klate on reports he has been sacked by Chippa Soccer

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'