Fleet of foot
Japan, fleeter of foot than their more cumbersome opponents, showed great thrust from a standing start and they often darted into gaps that at first didn't appear to be there.
And so it proved when Wakaba Hara raced clear and by the time the conversion by Yume Okuroda sailed through the uprights Japan had the lead.
There was however sufficient time for the home team to reclaim the initiative and they duly bossed possession and field position for the rest of the match. Crucially however, their error count started to stack.
Off the final play of the game they had set up an overlap near the left hand corner but the potential match-winning offload never materialised. A knock-on brought about the final whistle and another defeat and more frustration for Delport.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Japan edge SA women at World Cup Sevens in Cape Town
Paul Delport's side falls short in Challenge quarterfinal
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images
SA's women's team suffered more disappointment when they lost their Challenge quarterfinal at the World Cup Sevens on Saturday morning.
Having been knocked out of the Cup with a defeat to France on Friday, they fell short 14-12 to Japan who defended stoutly in the closing stages of the tense encounter.
Coach Paul Delport would have cut an exasperated figure as the final whistle drew closer with his team on the attack but failing to apply the finishing touches for the win.
Basic errors kept dogging his team but to be fair, Japan punched above their weight by defending resolutely.
Blitzboks cruise into World Cup quarters
More determined start
The home team looked the more determined at the start however.
A great turn of speed by Zintle Mpupha, and deft toe ahead helped set up a try for Nadine Roos.
Japan soon hit back with a converted try but the SA team again grabbed the lead when Sizo Solontsi rounded off a move which should really have yielded a try for Lerato Makua. She quickly gave up the chase when Japan scored their try a little earlier but showed far more industry when five points were on offer for the hosts when she chased down the bouncing ball, collected it and shook off a would-be defender.
She was however apprehended just before the tryline but the hosts hit left and where Solontsi rounded off without much challenge.
Boks looking for bonus-point win away to Argentina
Fleet of foot
Japan, fleeter of foot than their more cumbersome opponents, showed great thrust from a standing start and they often darted into gaps that at first didn't appear to be there.
And so it proved when Wakaba Hara raced clear and by the time the conversion by Yume Okuroda sailed through the uprights Japan had the lead.
There was however sufficient time for the home team to reclaim the initiative and they duly bossed possession and field position for the rest of the match. Crucially however, their error count started to stack.
Off the final play of the game they had set up an overlap near the left hand corner but the potential match-winning offload never materialised. A knock-on brought about the final whistle and another defeat and more frustration for Delport.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Boks not paying too much attention to Pumas' heavy defeat ahead of their clash
WATCH | Dan Carter predicts tough competition during Rugby Sevens World Cup
Boks looking for bonus-point win away to Argentina
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos