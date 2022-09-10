×

Rugby

Japan edge SA women at World Cup Sevens in Cape Town

Paul Delport's side falls short in Challenge quarterfinal

10 September 2022 - 11:52 By LIAM DEL CARME IN CAPE TOWN
SA's Zintle Mpupha in action during the Women's Challenge quarterfinals match against Japan on day 2 of the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 at DHL Stadium in Cape Town on September 10, 2022.
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

SA's women's team suffered more disappointment when they lost their Challenge quarterfinal at the World Cup Sevens on Saturday morning.

Having been knocked out of the Cup with a defeat to France on Friday, they fell short 14-12 to Japan who defended stoutly in the closing stages of the tense encounter.

Coach Paul Delport would have cut an exasperated figure as the final whistle drew closer with his team on the attack but failing to apply the finishing touches for the win.

Basic errors kept dogging his team but to be fair, Japan punched above their weight by defending resolutely.

More determined start

The home team looked the more determined at the start however.

A great turn of speed by Zintle Mpupha, and deft toe ahead helped set up a try for Nadine Roos.

Japan soon hit back with a converted try but the SA team again grabbed the lead when Sizo Solontsi rounded off a move which should really have yielded a try for Lerato Makua. She quickly gave up the chase when Japan scored their try a little earlier but showed far more industry when five points were on offer for the hosts when she chased down the bouncing ball, collected it and shook off a would-be defender.

She was however apprehended just before the tryline but the hosts hit left and where Solontsi rounded off without much challenge.

Fleet of foot

Japan, fleeter of foot than their more cumbersome opponents, showed great thrust from a standing start and they often darted into gaps that at first didn't appear to be there.

And so it proved when Wakaba Hara raced clear and by the time the conversion by Yume Okuroda sailed through the uprights Japan had the lead.

There was however sufficient time for the home team to reclaim the initiative and they duly bossed possession and field position for the rest of the match. Crucially however, their error count started to stack.

Off the final play of the game they had set up an overlap near the left hand corner but the potential match-winning offload never materialised. A knock-on brought about the final whistle and another defeat and more frustration for Delport.

