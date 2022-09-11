Fiji and New Zealand progress to World Cup Sevens final

Fiji will be hoping to draw level with New Zealand with three World Cup Sevens titles each when they contest this year's final later on Sunday at Cape Town Stadium.
New Zealand and Fiji beat Ireland and Australia respectively to advance to the show piece match on a partly cloudy and blustery day in the Mother City.
New Zealand marched to the final but only after they had to dig deep against Ireland.
Ireland started the match as if they celebrated their win over the Blitzboks into the wee hours of the morning in the Dubliner on Long Street.
New Zealand beat them to the punch initially and ran up a 10-0 lead after two tries by Ngarohi McGarvey-Black but the course of the match changed just before halftime.
The yellow card that sent Moses Leo from the field gave Ireland a lifeline and they gleefully grabbed it while they had the temporary numerical advantage.
Jack Kelly's try just before the break got them back into the game and when they scored shortly after the restart the game was level after Andrew Smith also crossed for a try.
With the score locked at 10-all the match became a battle of wills. Ireland's lack of experience in tight knockout matches started to show.
New Zealand kept their composure and laid siege to the Irish goalline. Though they made it over the try line a try was ruled out as an Irish hand was adjudged to have dislodged the ball forward.
It proved a crucial decision with around two minutes to go as New Zealand scored from the resultant scrum.
New Zealand were able to hang on for a 17-10 win.
Fiji were far more assertive in their win over the Aussies. Their power, pace and ability to make offloads proved too for the Aussies who always looked a step or two off the pace throughout their semifinals.
At 12-7 to Fiji the game was still in the balance but the Aussies fell off the pace.
The Fijians scored six tries and won comfortably 38-14 to move into their third final.
In the women's draw Australia advanced to the final with a 17-7 win over the USA, while New Zealand cruised past France 38-7.
