Argentina make seven changes in line-up to take on Springboks

Argentina coach Michael Cheika on Thursday announced seven changes to his starting line-up for the Rugby Championship clash at home to the Pringboks on Saturday after losing their last game by 50 points to New Zealand.

He made four changes to the pack and three in the backline with prop Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro and centre Jeronimo de la Fuente returning after missing the recent trip to New Zealand, where Argentina upset the All Blacks 25-18 in Christchurch but were then thumped 53-3 in Hamilton a week later.

Eduardo Bello also returns in the front row and Matias Alemanno in the second row while Juan Martin Gonzalez comes into the line-up of loose forwards. Tetaz Chaparro had been rested for the trip Down Under and Cheika said there was no better way “to focus him on his return than to throw him in against the Springbok front row”.