Rugby

Jake White inks bumper five-year contract extension with the Bulls

16 September 2022 - 13:07
Bulls coach Jake White has extended his stay at the Bulls.
Image: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix

The Bulls have extended the contract of coach Jake White at Loftus until 2027.

White, 58, won the 2007 World Cup with the Springboks and joined the Bulls in 2020. He took them to two back-to-back Currie Cup titles and the Vodacom Super Rugby Unlocked crown.

Last season, White led the Bulls to the final of the inaugural cross-hemisphere United Rugby Championship (URC) where they lost to the Stormers in Cape Town.

He will be at the helm in Tshwane for the next five years where the Bulls will be competing in the URC, Heineken Champions Cup and the Currie Cup.

“We are thrilled to announce that the Vodacom Bulls director of rugby, Jake White, has committed to remain with the team until 2027,” said Blue Bulls Company CEO Edgar Rathbone.

“Jake has had an immeasurable influence at the Vodacom Bulls since his arrival two years ago and continues to build a formidable side set to compete against the best in the world.

“His records speak for themselves and with this long term commitment we can rest assured that he is committed to take the Vodacom Bulls to greater heights over the next few years.”

White said he is looking forward to continuing the work he started at the franchise.

“It gives me great joy to be able to commit for a long term period to the Vodacom Bulls. This gives me comfort and confidence in continuing to build a strong team that will compete and be counted among the best rugby sides in the world.

“I am grateful to the Blue Bulls Company board, staff and players for their support and confidence in me. I look forward to continuing to work towards elevating the Vodacom Bulls brand and adding more trophies to our cabinet over the next five years.”

 Over and above his achievement of leading the Springboks to the World Cup title in 2007, White has also coached sides such as the Brumbies in Australia, the Cell C Sharks in Durban, Montpellier in France and Toyota Verblitz in Japan.

TimesLIVE

